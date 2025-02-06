Roma set to open new stadium in 2028

Roma's new stadium could become a reality by 2028.

Rome club AS Roma will play in their new stadium in 2028, Italy's Serie A president said on Monday, as plans for the billion-euro sporting facility step up a gear.

Ezio Simonelli told reporters that he attended a meeting on Sunday to discuss the planned football stadium with Roma management, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Simonelli was speaking at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) assembly which saw the re-election of Gabriele Gravina as president for a third term.

Gravina said Roma's project was "well underway", with FIFA president Infantino describing the stadium as "spectacular".

"They tell me that a few things are moving, and that they are moving quickly" - Infantino said - "A country like Italy must have top-class stadiums."

Roma confirmed the news, specifying that the completion of works is scheduled in time for the 2028/29 season.

The final project for the new Roma stadium is set to be unveiled later this month after several issues that had been slowing down the design process were resolved with the city, particularly those relating to traffic and mobility in the vicinity.

Last summer Roma released a video showcasing the planned new stadium, designed by Populous, an international architectural studio specialising in sports facilities.

The stadium, to be located in the Pietralata district near Tiburtina train station, will have a total capacity of 55,000 seats, which can be extended to 62,000.

The new facility is set to become Roma's permanent home after having shared the 72,000-seater Stadio Olimpico with local rivals SS Lazio since 1953.

The news coincides with the arrival of Alessandro Antonello as the new CEO of Roma with a special mandate for the new sporting facility.

Antonello, who comes to Roma from Inter, replaces Lina Souloukou who resigned last September following the sacking of Daniele De Rossi as head coach.

If all goes according to plan, the new stadium should be ready in time for the 2032 European Championship that will be held in Italy and Turkey.