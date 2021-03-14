Mick Jagger swaps Tuscany for Sicily

Rolling Stones frontman moved to Italy last summer.

Mick Jagger, the frontman of veteran British rock group The Rolling Stones, is busy enjoying the cultural sites of Sicily where he has been based since last October.

The 77-year-old rockstar, who spent last summer at a villa in Tuscany, has been staying in Noto, a city in the south-east of the Italian island.

Jagger has divided his time there between a residence on the property of Prince Lucio Bonaccorsi and his stylist wife Luisa Beccaria, and a sumptuous villa, converted from a 17th-century monastery by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia.

Mick Jagger in Agrigento. Photo La Repubblica.

Yesterday Jagger took a private tour of Palazzo Reale in Palermo and recently he was spotted at the Cathedral in Agrigento as well as in numerous restaurants around the Syracuse province.

Together with his entourage of aides and bodyguards, the star is reportedly accompanied by his girlfriend, 33-year-old American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, and their child, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, 4.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74062
Previous article Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools

RELATED ARTICLES

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum
Entertainment

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

Golden Globes: Laura Pausini wins for Italy
Entertainment

Golden Globes: Laura Pausini wins for Italy

Lady Gaga seeks Rome base while filming Gucci movie
Entertainment

Lady Gaga seeks Rome base while filming Gucci movie

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto
Entertainment

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto

Rome lifts spirits with live Christmas music from open top bus
Entertainment

Rome lifts spirits with live Christmas music from open top bus

The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii
Entertainment

The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii

Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible
Entertainment

Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible

Italian tv show axed after outcry over ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial
Entertainment

Italian tv show axed after outcry over ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial

Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra
Entertainment

Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra

Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients
Entertainment

Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients

Tom Cruise mania in Rome
Entertainment

Tom Cruise mania in Rome

Rome Film Fest 2020 celebrates 15 years of cinema
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest 2020 celebrates 15 years of cinema

Tom Cruise returns to Rome to film Mission Impossible
Entertainment

Tom Cruise returns to Rome to film Mission Impossible

Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum
Entertainment

Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum

Italy: When the Beauty of Rome beats Reality TV
Entertainment

Italy: When the Beauty of Rome beats Reality TV