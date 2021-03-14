Mick Jagger swaps Tuscany for Sicily

Rolling Stones frontman moved to Italy last summer.

Mick Jagger, the frontman of veteran British rock group The Rolling Stones, is busy enjoying the cultural sites of Sicily where he has been based since last October.

The 77-year-old rockstar, who spent last summer at a villa in Tuscany, has been staying in Noto, a city in the south-east of the Italian island.

Jagger has divided his time there between a residence on the property of Prince Lucio Bonaccorsi and his stylist wife Luisa Beccaria, and a sumptuous villa, converted from a 17th-century monastery by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia.

Mick Jagger in Agrigento. Photo La Repubblica.

Yesterday Jagger took a private tour of Palazzo Reale in Palermo and recently he was spotted at the Cathedral in Agrigento as well as in numerous restaurants around the Syracuse province.

Together with his entourage of aides and bodyguards, the star is reportedly accompanied by his girlfriend, 33-year-old American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, and their child, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, 4.