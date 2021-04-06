L'Aquila marks 12th anniversary of deadly earthquake

L'Aquila beams blue light into sky to mark 12 years since earthquake.

Italy is marking the 12th anniversary of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the city of L'Aquila in the early hours of 6 April 2009, killing 309 people, leaving 70,000 homeless and devastating more than 50 villages in the central Abruzzo region.

Due to covid-19, for the second year in a row residents of L'Aquila have been unable to gather together for the traditional torchlit procession through the city's streets.

Instead a huge blue beam of light was projected into the sky from an almost deserted Piazza Duomo last night, and the church bells rang out 309 times, once for each victim left buried under the rubble.

Works to reconstruct buildings in L'Aquila are still underway, 12 years after the city was devastated by the deadly earthquake.

Photo ANSA

General Info

Address 67100 L'Aquila, Province of L'Aquila, Italy

View on Map

L'Aquila marks 12th anniversary of deadly earthquake

67100 L'Aquila, Province of L'Aquila, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Prepare to Sotp: Sabaudia road sign goes viral
General

Prepare to Sotp: Sabaudia road sign goes viral

Italian landmarks go green for St Patrick's Day
General

Italian landmarks go green for St Patrick's Day

Irish in Italy celebrate St Patrick's Day online
General

Irish in Italy celebrate St Patrick's Day online

The Pantheon in 10 facts
General

The Pantheon in 10 facts

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome issues snow warning for 15 January
General

Rome issues snow warning for 15 January

Rome's Mister OK keeps New Year's Day tradition alive with Tiber dive
General

Rome's Mister OK keeps New Year's Day tradition alive with Tiber dive

All the good things that happened in Italy in 2020
General

All the good things that happened in Italy in 2020

What’s happening in Rome on New Year’s Eve?
General

What’s happening in Rome on New Year’s Eve?

Why do Italians watch Trading Places every Christmas?
General

Why do Italians watch Trading Places every Christmas?

Vatican City recreated with 67,000 pieces of Lego
General

Vatican City recreated with 67,000 pieces of Lego

Vatican Post Office: How to send a letter from Vatican City
General

Vatican Post Office: How to send a letter from Vatican City

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome
General

Where to buy Christmas trees in Rome

Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia
General

Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia