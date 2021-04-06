Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021

Classic Roman dish celebrated in the largest "spaghetti social in the world."

Carbonara, one of the signature dishes of Roman cuisine, is being celebrated in Italy and around the world with the annual #CarbonaraDay on Tuesday 6 April.

Like last year, the 2021 edition will take place predominantly on social networks, due to covid-19, in a virtual marathon dedicated to the much-loved Roman dish with five essential ingredients: pasta, guanciale, pecorino, egg, pepper.

CarbonaraDay, organised by the Italian Food Union and the International Pasta Organisation, features a day-long series of online culinary events, with the chance to follow the carbonara recipes of top chefs live from your own kitchen.

Over the last five years the annual celebration has become the world's largest "spaghetti social" online, with more than 1.4 million Instagram posts containing the hashtag #Carbonara.

The 2021 event can be followed via #CarbonaraDay with live video recipes and masterclasses presented by "carbonara masters."

Fans can participate actively from their homes, sharing their opinions, photos and tips on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This year pasta giant Barilla has released Carebonara, a short film examining the origins of the classic dish, reports expert restaurant guide Puntarella Rossa.

But what are the origins of the classic dish which can be found in Italian restaurants all over the world? The answer is slightly hazy.

To some, the name suggests a connection to the coal-workers, or carbonari, of the Lazio and Abruzzo regions, with the black pepper used to season the dish thought to resemble coal dust.

This would indicate that the carbonara was first created in the mid-19th century.

However another theory suggests that the dish arrived in Rome during world war two when American troops brought their army rations of bacon and eggs to the Italian capital.

Some of Rome's best "carbonara restaurants" include Flavio al Velavevodetto in Testaccio, Armando al Pantheon in the historic centre, Da Enzo al 29 in Trastevere, and Da Danilo in the Esquilino area.

For those seeking to create their own perfect carbonara, here is our recipe in English.

Photo la Repubblica