Italy to stage benefit concert for flood-hit region

'Italia loves Romagna' concert to be held on 24 June.

Italy will hold a benefit concert in aid of the northern Emilia-Romagna region which was devastated by recent floods, the Italian culture ministry said on Friday.

The fundraising concert, titled 'Italia loves Romagna', will be held at the Campovolo venue in Reggio Emilia on Saturday 24 June, with the support of the culture ministry.

Gianmarco Mazzi, undersecretary for culture, said the concert has two aims: to raise as much money as possible for those affected by the floods - which claimed at least 15 lives and caused widespread damage - and to invite people to spend their summer holidays in the region to help it recover.

The concert, whose line-up is set to be announced in the next days, comes 11 years after the "Italia loves Emilia" concert whose proceeds went to support the region after two major earthquakes that caused 27 deaths and serious structural damage.

The 2012 concert, which attracted more than 150,000 spectators, featured major Italian artists including Tiziano Ferro, Jovanotti, Litfiba, Renato Zero and Zucchero.

Next month's concert is the latest fundraising move to help the flood-hit Emilia-Romagna, and comes after the Golden Globe-winning singer Laura Pausini from the Ravenna area announced that she would donate the proceeds from three concerts in June to her native region.

Luxury sports car manufacturers Ferrari and Lamborghini, both based in Emilia-Romagna, have donated €1 million each to a relief fund to help tackle the flood damage.

Last week Italian premier Giorgia Meloni unveiled a €2 billion aid package for the region, while on Thursday during a visit to Emilia-Romagna the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Next Generation EU fund provides €6 billion to reduce Italy's exposure to floods and landslides.

Cover image: Italia loves Emilia concert at Campovolo of Reggio Emilia on 22 September 2012. Photo credit: D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com.