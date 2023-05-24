Italy to hike museum tickets by €1 to restore flood-damaged heritage

Temporary price hike to restore cultural heritage damaged by floods.

Italy is to raise the price of state museum tickets by €1 to help finance the restoration of cultural heritage sites damaged by the recent floods in the north of the country, premier Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

The temporary measure was unveiled as part of a €2 billion aid package to help the northern Emilia-Romagna region where floods have claimed the lives of at least 15 people and caused severe damage to buildings and farmland.

The funds raised by the measure, which will reportedly be in place from 15 June to 15 September 2023, will be set aside to pay for repairs to museums, libraries and monuments damaged by flooding.

Dozens of cultural sites in Emilia-Romagna have reported damage from floodwater, according to the Italian media, including the Guerrino Tramonti Museum in Faenza and the Maltestiana Library, a UNESCO heritage site in Cesena.

Photo Assessore Cultura Emilia-Romagna