24 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 24 May 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy to hike museum tickets by €1 to restore flood-damaged heritage
News Culture

Italy to hike museum tickets by €1 to restore flood-damaged heritage

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Temporary price hike to restore cultural heritage damaged by floods.

Italy is to raise the price of state museum tickets by €1 to help finance the restoration of cultural heritage sites damaged by the recent floods in the north of the country, premier Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

 

The temporary measure was unveiled as part of a €2 billion aid package to help the northern Emilia-Romagna region where floods have claimed the lives of at least 15 people and caused severe damage to buildings and farmland.

 

The funds raised by the measure, which will reportedly be in place from 15 June to 15 September 2023, will be set aside to pay for repairs to museums, libraries and monuments damaged by flooding.

 

Dozens of cultural sites in Emilia-Romagna have reported damage from floodwater, according to the Italian media, including the Guerrino Tramonti Museum in Faenza and the Maltestiana Library, a UNESCO heritage site in Cesena.

 

Photo Assessore Cultura Emilia-Romagna 
Paideia 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Discover Rome's hidden architectural gems with Open House Roma 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Discover Italy's hidden historic homes and gardens

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts Night of Museums on 13 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy cinemas show film charting rivalry between Borromini and Bernini

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Bridget Riley creates ceiling painting for British School at Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy displays Pompeii chariot in Rome exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -