24 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 24 May 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lamborghini donates €1 million to flood-hit Italian region
News English news in Italy

Lamborghini donates €1 million to flood-hit Italian region

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Lamborghini cancels 60th birthday celebrations.

Lamborghini, the Italian luxury sports car company, has donated €1 million to a relief fund for the Emilia-Romagna region where floods have caused widespread devastation and claimed the lives of at least 15 people.

The money will go to the "Un aiuto per l’Emilia-Romagna" fund organised by civil protection authorities currently engaged in a major relief operation across the region.

The company, which is based in the Bologna area of Emilia-Romagna, has also cancelled events to celebrate its upcoming 60th anniversary as a mark of respect.

“Automobili Lamborghini has always been attentive and sensitive to the territory that hosts it" - said the company's president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann - "Through this concrete gesture we want to express our solidarity and closeness to the communities affected by this environmental emergency.”

The funds from Lamborghini, co-ordinated by local authorities, will help to support communities affected by the disaster and will also finance environmental recovery projects.

The cancelled birthday festivities had been scheduled from 24-28 May and were to have included a tour from Piazza del Popolo in Rome to Piazza Maggiore in Bologna.

Announcing the cancellation of the anniversary celebrations, Winkelmann said: "We could not ignore this tragedy that affects us closely because it directly affects the families of some colleagues and affects the region that our company calls home."

The move by Lamborghini comes after Ferrari - another iconic luxury car maker based in the same region - donated €1 million to the relief fund for Emilia-Romagna.

Laura Pausini, the Golden Globe-winning singer from the Ravenna area of Emilia-Romagna, has also offered to help by donating the proceeds from three upcoming concerts to the flood-hit region.

Writing on social media, Pausini said she would divide the concert proceeds between "the towns of Solarolo (where I grew up), Castelbolognese (where my parents live) and Faenza (where I was born and where my sister lives)".

Italian president Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday said that the whole of Italy has shown "great solidarity" with Emilia-Romagna, calling for "a thought for our fellow citizens in difficulty, there are thousands who have had to leave their homes flooded and devastated, with the loss of the memories of a lifetime."

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday unveiled an aid package of more than €2 billion for the flood-hit areas.

Photo: Roberto Lusso / Shutterstock.com

Aur 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy approves €2 billion in aid for flood-hit areas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks 31 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Meloni leaves G7 summit early to visit flood-hit Italian region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ferrari donates €1 million to Italy region devastated by floods

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Top stories

Death toll from Italy floods continues to rise

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy calls off Formula One Grand Prix in Imola due to floods

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Top stories

Italy's Emilia Romagna region hit by severe floods, at least two dead

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -