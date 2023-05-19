Ferrari donates €1 million to Italy region devastated by floods

Formula One Grand Prix cancelled due to floods.

Ferrari has donated €1 million towards relief efforts in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region in the wake of the devastating floods that have caused the deaths of at least 14 people.

The funds will go to civil protection authorities engaged in the major relief operation across the region which was battered by floods after more than 20 rivers burst their banks this week following torrential rain.

The luxury car maker, which is based in the region, paid tribute to the "tireless work of local authorities in these hours" and said the donation was "a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family" in the wake of the "serious environmental disaster".

Ferrari supports the flood-affected community and is donating 1 million euros to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection, joining the regional fundraising campaign.#Ferrari #EmiliaRomagna — Ferrari (@Ferrari) May 18, 2023

“In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community" - Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement - “We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the people of Emilia-Romagna."

The move comes a couple of days after the Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled this Sunday in Imola, was called off in view of the disaster.

Formula One organisers said the decision was taken as it was "not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel," adding that "it would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."

Photo credit: Tanase Sorin Photographer / Shutterstock.com