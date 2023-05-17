18 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 17 May 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy calls off Formula One Grand Prix in Imola due to floods
News English news in Italy

Italy calls off Formula One Grand Prix in Imola due to floods

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Death toll from floods in northern Italy rises to eight.

This weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Imola has been called off due to severe flooding in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region where at least eight people have died and several are missing.

Formula One said the decision was taken "because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region."

The statement from Formula One concluded that "it would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."

The decision was announced shortly after Italy's deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini called for the race to be suspended to "concentrate all efforts on dealing with the emergency" and to avoid other problems such as an overload of traffic.

Over the past 24 hours thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in Faenza, Cesena and Forli - not far from the Imola race site - with local residents urged not to leave their homes and to move to higher floors.

The flooding in Emilia-Romagna - which comes just two weeks after the region was battered by extreme weather causing two fatalities - has led to the closure of schools and suspension of some rail services.

Photo RAI News

JCU 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy's Emilia Romagna region hit by severe floods, at least two dead

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome prosecutors open new probe into 'Vatican Girl' case

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Two dead as floods hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks public holiday on 1 May with Rome concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Primo Maggio: Italy celebrates Labour Day with public holiday on 1 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 14th anniversary

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italian tall ship Amerigo Vespucci to set sail on Made in Italy world tour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -