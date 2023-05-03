22.9 C
Two dead as floods hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Schools shut and train services suspended amid severe flooding.

At least two people are dead and one person is reported missing in Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region after a wave of torrential rain and severe floods over the last 24 hours.

A man in his 80s drowned after being swept away by flood waters while cycling in Castel Bolognese, in the province of Ravenna, news agency ANSA reports.

A man aged 70 was found dead after a house collapsed due to a landslide in the nearby villa of Fontanelice, in the province of Bologna, according to local media.

Firefighters assisted by the army have evacuated several hundred people, with the floods resulting in road closures and the supsension of some train services in the region.

Expressing her solidarity with those affected by the floods, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said she is following developments closely and has been in contact with civil protection authorities.

