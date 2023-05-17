Italy's Emilia Romagna region hit by severe floods, at least two dead

Hundreds evacuated in Emilia-Romagna region.

At least two people have died and several are missing in Italy's north-eastern Emilia-Romagna region after heavy rains caused severe flooding on Tuesday.

One man drowned in Ronta di Cesena where the river Savio burst its banks, and another man was found dead in Forlì, local authorities announced.

At least four people are missing, according to state broadcaster RAI.

The fresh wave of floods in Emilia-Romagna, two weeks after the region was battered by extreme weather, has led to the evacuation of 900 people over the past 24 hours, Italian media reports.

Around 600 firefighters are involved in the emergency effort, assisted by hundreds of civil protection volunteers, including from nearby regions, reports news agency ANSA.

#Maltempo #EmiliaRomagna, esondato il fiume Savio a #Cesena nella zona di via Roversano e via dei Mulini: segnalate persone bloccate sui tetti per l'alto livello dell'acqua, in atto sull'area operazioni di soccorso con l'elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco [#16maggio 17:45] pic.twitter.com/UiRZ8CGU2r — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 16, 2023

The flooding has led to the closure of schools and the suspension of rail services between Forlì, Rimini and Ravenna, ANSA reports.

A red alert weather warning remains in place on Wednesday as it continues to rain heavily in the region.

Photo La Repubblica