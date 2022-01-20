Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January

Italy's Green Pass rules expanded again from 20 January.

The Italian government has further tightened the rules around its Green Pass, the digital certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

As of Thursday 20 January the Green Pass is required to access hairdressers, barbers and beauticians, with the measure remaining in force until 31 March when Italy's 'state of emergency' comes to an end.

Customers who violate the new rules face fines of between €400 and €1,000, while employees who enter their salon without a Green Pass risk being fined up to €1,500.

The move is the latest expansion of Italy's Green Pass restrictions which are designed to lower the rising number of new covid-19 infections and boost the nation's vaccination drive.

Italy is currently operating a two-tiered Green Pass system, with the "basic" version of the pass obtainable by testing negative for covid, alongside the "reinforced" or "Super" version which can only be obtained by those who are vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19.

The Super Green Pass excludes those who are unvaccinated from a wide range of day-to-day activities.

As of 10 January the Super Green Pass is required on all forms of public transport, in bars and restaurants (both indoors and outdoors), gyms and hotels, in addition to cinemas, theatres and sports stadiums.

From 1 February the basic Green Pass will be required to enter public offices, banks and post offices.

The government is currently finalising a list of "non-essential" shops where it will be necessary to have the Green Pass from 1 February (we will update this article accordingly).

The unvaccinated will still be able to access food shops, supermarkets, pharamacies and fuel stations, among a handful of other services.

Also on 1 February the government will introduce a one-off €100 fine for all Italians and foreigners aged over 50 residing in Italy who have not been vaccinated against covid-19, under Italy's controversial vaccine mandate for the over-50s.

From 15 February all public and private workers over 50 will only be able to access their workplace with a Super Green Pass, while the existing basic Green Pass mandate stays in effect for workers under 50.

Meanwhile a nationwide obligation to wear masks outdoors stays in place until 31 January, with Italy's night clubs also remaining closed until that date.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry website. We will update this article if and when needs be. Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.