Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake

No reports of injuries or damage in Calabria earthquake.

Italy's southern Calabria region was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake on Thursday morning, according to the National Institute of Geology and Volcanology (INGV).

The earthquake struck the south-western Calabrian coast - affecting Catanzaro, Vibo Valentia, Reggio di Calabria - at 10.19 on 20 January, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Civil protection authorities have not reported any damage and there are no reports of injuries.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that the earthquake led to many schools and public offices being evacuated in the region.

The quake was felt strongly in Lamezia Terme and Catanzaro, reports Italian news agency ANSA.