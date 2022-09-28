Supersex: Netflix makes series inspired by Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi

Suburra actor Alessandro Borghi takes on the role of Siffredi.

Production is underway in Rome on Supersex, an original Netflix series based on the life and career of legendary Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi.

The seven-episode drama, which will be available to stream on Netflix in 190 countries around the world in 2023, stars Rome actor Alessandro Borghi in the role of Siffredi, 58.

Borghi, 36, is best known for his role as Aureliano in the hit Netflix series and movie Suburra.

Supersex, which also stars Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini and Saul Nanni, is "freely inspired" by Siffredi's origins and a career that saw him star in more than 1,300 pornographic films.

Created and written by Francesca Manieri, the Supersex series is directed by Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni.

“Supersex is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love,” said Manieri. “To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul.”

The series is the latest in a growing number of Italian productions by Netflix which recently opened a new base near Via Veneto in Rome.

Cover picture: Alessandro Borghi, photo by Lucia Iuorio / Netflix.