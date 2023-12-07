11.1 C
Rome lights up Spanish Steps with Dior Christmas tree

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Dior also lights up streets in Rome suburbs.

French luxury fashion house Dior has sponsored a dazzling gold and white Christmas tree at the top of the Spanish Steps in Rome.

The 15-metre high tree - created by Rome-born Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior women's collections - is decorated with hundreds of gold butterflies and perfume bottles.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri attended the illumination ceremony on Wednesday evening along with Dior officials, with a gospel choir performing to crowds gathered in the landmark piazza.

"We are in an extraordinary place which perhaps has even more magic in these festive days and which with this lighting will reach even more the hearts of many", Gualtieri said.

Photo Roma Capitale

 

Dior will also sponsor Christmas lights along streets in eight suburbs of the capital: Cinecittà, Casal de' Pazzi, Nuovo Salario, Borghesiana, Ostia, Torre Spaccata, Colle Prenestino and Capannelle.

Rome will light up its Christmas tree in Piazza del Popolo and illuminate Via del Corso on Friday, a public holiday in Italy for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The Vatican will light up its Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St Peter's Square on Saturday.

Photos Roma Capitale
