8.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 09 December 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fire at Tivoli hospital in Italy, three dead
News English news in Italy

Fire at Tivoli hospital in Italy, three dead

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

All patients evacuated from Tivoli hospital.

Three people died after a large fire broke out on Friday night at a hospital in Tivoli, a town located about 30km east of Rome, with around 200 patients evacuated.

The fire, believed to have started in the basement of the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital, reached the emergency rooms and intensive care unit, with other departments filling up with thick smoke.

The three victims of the fire included two people who died of smoke inhalation and a third due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster RAI News.

A fourth person, initially reported to have died as a result of the fire, reportedly passed away shortly before the blaze broke out.

Around 200 patients were evacuated to a nearby municipal gym before being transferred to other hospitals in Rome and the Lazio region.

An investigation has been opened into the blaze, which was extinguished by firefighters early on Saturday, as work begins to ensure the safety of the building.

Tivoli is famed as the home of Villa d'Este, the lavish Renaissance water garden, and Hadrian's Villa, the Roman emperor's countryside retreat.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

General Info

Address 00019 Tivoli, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

Fire at Tivoli hospital in Italy, three dead

00019 Tivoli, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
General

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck comes to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italian ski resort Cervinia thinks twice about name change

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome loses Expo 2030 bid to Riyadh

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Woman dies after being hit by falling tree in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Violence against Women: Italy highlights 1522 helpline

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Protesters in Italy demand end to violence against women

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -