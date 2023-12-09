Fire at Tivoli hospital in Italy, three dead

All patients evacuated from Tivoli hospital.

Three people died after a large fire broke out on Friday night at a hospital in Tivoli, a town located about 30km east of Rome, with around 200 patients evacuated.

The fire, believed to have started in the basement of the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital, reached the emergency rooms and intensive care unit, with other departments filling up with thick smoke.

The three victims of the fire included two people who died of smoke inhalation and a third due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster RAI News.

A fourth person, initially reported to have died as a result of the fire, reportedly passed away shortly before the blaze broke out.

#Tivoli #Roma, intervento #vigilidelfuoco dalle 23 di ieri per un incendio nell’ospedale San Giovanni Evangelista. Evacuata la struttura, anche con l’ausilio delle autoscale. Sono 4 le vittime accertate. Fiamme spente, operazioni in corso [#9dicembre 5:25] pic.twitter.com/ryxVfcYQ8e — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) December 9, 2023

Around 200 patients were evacuated to a nearby municipal gym before being transferred to other hospitals in Rome and the Lazio region.

An investigation has been opened into the blaze, which was extinguished by firefighters early on Saturday, as work begins to ensure the safety of the building.

Tivoli is famed as the home of Villa d'Este, the lavish Renaissance water garden, and Hadrian's Villa, the Roman emperor's countryside retreat.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco