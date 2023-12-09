8.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 09 December 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vatican unveils Nativity scene and lights up Christmas tree
News Religion

Vatican unveils Nativity scene and lights up Christmas tree

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vatican lights up Christmas tree on Saturday.

The Vatican will unveil this year's Nativity scene and light up its Christmas tree at a ceremony in St Peter's Square on Saturday 9 December at 17.00.

The Vatican's manger scene will evoke the first living Nativity scene, 800 years after it was created by St Francis in Greccio north of Rome in 1223.

In addition to the Holy Family, the manger will feature life-sized terracotta statues depicting St Francis and those who helped him recreate the first live Nativity scene in the 13th century.

The crib scene, which comes from the Italian diocese of Rieti, will be unveiled and illuminated along with the Vatican's Christmas tree, a silver fir from the north Italian province of Cuneo.

The 25-metre high tree is decorated with thousands of nursery-grown edelweiss, a white mountain flower native to the Alps.

The Christmas tree and Nativity scene will remain in place throughout the Christmas season, from 9 December until 7 January 2024.

The 2023 edition of 100 Presepi, the international Nativity crib exhibition, will be held during the same period under the colonnade of St Peter's Square.

Rome's Christmas tree, which this year moved to a new location in Piazza del Popolo, was illuminated on Friday along with the festive lights on Via del Corso.

Photo Shutterstock

General Info

Address Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

Vatican unveils Nativity scene and lights up Christmas tree

Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

Ambrit 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Religion

Rome's most beautiful Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome Christmas religious services and Masses in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

100 Presepi: Rome's Christmas Crib exhibition in St Peter's

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican to evoke first Nativity Scene of St Francis on its 800th anniversary

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican says transgender people can be baptised

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's Basilica of St John Lateran celebrates 1,700 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis to visit Rome War Cemetery on All Souls' Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -