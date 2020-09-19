Italy: Rome school at centre of sexism row over miniskirts

Schoolgirls asked not to wear miniskirts as their legs "catch the eye" of male teachers.

A Rome high school has landed itself at the centre of a controversy after it requested female students not to wear miniskirts as it proved too distracting for male teachers who find themselves looking at the girls' legs.

Italy's education ministry, headed by Lucia Azzolina, has ordered an investigation into the controversial "recommendation" issued by the deputy principal of the school, the Socrate in the Garbatella district of the city.

The school justified its stance on the basis that the single-use desks, ordered by the government for covid-19 social distancing measures, have not yet arrived, meaning that the students sit on chairs, with their legs on full view.

When the schoolgirls wear "skimpy clothing" this apparently poses problems for the school's male teachers whose "eyes fall" on the girls' legs.

The case has caused much debate in the Italian press and has been widely criticised on social media, with accusations of "voyeurism."

As for the schoolgirls in question, they defied the school's "recommendation" and turned up en masse in miniskirts yesterday, armed with posters and signs denouncing sexism.

"Our bodies cannot be objectified" - read a message signed by the students' group Ribalta femminista - "we cannot take the blame for the harassing gaze of male teachers."

Photo La Repubblica
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72075
Previous article Tracing Keats' voyage to Rome 200 years ago

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy’s oldest student celebrates degree at 96
Education

Italy’s oldest student celebrates degree at 96

Dr. Kristen DiMatteo appointed new head at the American Overseas School of Rome
Education

Dr. Kristen DiMatteo appointed new head at the American Overseas School of Rome

Rome: La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy
Education

Rome: La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy

The American University of Rome names new President
Education

The American University of Rome names new President

Chris Smalling visits St Stephen's School Rome
Education

Chris Smalling visits St Stephen's School Rome

Wanted in Rome Junior: Romeo and Juliet
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Romeo and Juliet

Interview with principal of St George's British International School, Rome
Education

Interview with principal of St George's British International School, Rome

Fulbright alumni gather at historic event in Rome
Education

Fulbright alumni gather at historic event in Rome

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy
Education

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in Italy

Wanted in Rome Junior: Rome's international schools prioritise reduction of plastic
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Rome's international schools prioritise reduction of plastic

Wanted in Rome Junior: Maupal comes to Rome International School
Education

Wanted in Rome Junior: Maupal comes to Rome International School

Success for Rome's Sapienza University in world rankings
Education

Success for Rome's Sapienza University in world rankings

Southlands students bring Christmas cheer to Rome hospital
Education

Southlands students bring Christmas cheer to Rome hospital

Universities in Rome and Philadelphia create first dual international medical degree
Education

Universities in Rome and Philadelphia create first dual international medical degree

Rome schools closed on Monday 29 October
Education

Rome schools closed on Monday 29 October