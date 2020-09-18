Tracing Keats' voyage to Rome 200 years ago

Rome's Keats-Shelley House commemorates the 200th anniversary of Keats' journey to Italy.

The Keats-Shelley House in Rome is marking the bicentenary of the 1820 voyage to Italy of Romantic poet John Keats and painter Joseph Severn, with special virtual events and a timeline of key dates on social media.

The house museum, located at the foot of the Spanish Steps, highlights the difficult journey which began on 17 September 1820 when Keats and Severn set sail from London, bound for Naples, aboard the Maria Crowther sailing brig.

The hazardous voyage is described by Andrew Motion in his biography of Keats: "Their journey along the south coast of England was disrupted by a series of terrible storms and exasperating calms. Often their boat was driven backwards the way it had come. Occasionally the captain allowed his passengers ashore while he waited for a favourable wind."

Keats, who travelled to Italy with Severn to recover his health, disembarked in Naples on 31 October 1820, after 10 days of quarantine on board the ship due to an outbreak of typhus in London.

It was Keats' 25th birthday and he only had another four months to live. The onward journey to Rome took weeks, with the pair finally arriving in the Eternal City on 15 November 1820. 

Ahead of the bicentenaries of the deaths of Keats and Shelley, who died in 1821 and 1822 respectively, the Keats-Shelley House is also raising awareness of its Keats-Shelley200 campaign.

For full details and updates see the Keats-Shelley House website or its Facebook page.

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 26, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://ksh.roma.it/

View on Map

Tracing Keats' voyage to Rome 200 years ago

Piazza di Spagna, 26, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72054
Previous article Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events

RELATED ARTICLES

Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2020
Culture

Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2020

Italy launches global search for new Pompeii director
Culture

Italy launches global search for new Pompeii director

Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last
Culture

Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last

Rome archaeologists discover ancient stone pool
Culture

Rome archaeologists discover ancient stone pool

Rome to restore forgotten palace near the Colosseum
Culture

Rome to restore forgotten palace near the Colosseum

Rome city museums free on 6 September
Culture

Rome city museums free on 6 September

Rome's MAXXI gets ready to open art museum in L'Aquila
Culture

Rome's MAXXI gets ready to open art museum in L'Aquila

La Fornarina: who was Raphael's mysterious lover?
Culture

La Fornarina: who was Raphael's mysterious lover?

Dante at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome
Culture

Dante at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Rome: Chiara Ferragni reignites debate with visit to Palazzo Barberini
Culture

Rome: Chiara Ferragni reignites debate with visit to Palazzo Barberini

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Matt Dillon guest at Rome's first floating cinema
Culture

Matt Dillon guest at Rome's first floating cinema

Borromini guide to Rome
Culture

Borromini guide to Rome

Oliver Stone to open Rome's first floating cinema
Culture

Oliver Stone to open Rome's first floating cinema

Rome opens Raphael blockbuster 24 hours a day to cope with demand
Culture

Rome opens Raphael blockbuster 24 hours a day to cope with demand