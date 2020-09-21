Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum

Tourist from Ireland caught vandalising Colosseum in Rome.

A 32-year-old Irish tourist was detained by security staff at the Colosseum just after he carved his initials into a pillar on the first level of the ancient amphitheatre.

Security staff immediately called the carabinieri who reported the tourist on charges of aggravated damage to assets of historical and cultural importance, according to reports in Italian media.

The act of vandalism is the latest in a string of similar cases in recent years involving foreign tourists defacing the Colosseum and other precious monuments in Rome.

The incident came just days after another tourist, from Poland, crashed his drone inside the Colosseum, despite being warned in advance that it was a strict no-fly zone.

Photo credit: ColorMaker / Shutterstock.com.