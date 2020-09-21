Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum

Tourist from Ireland caught vandalising Colosseum in Rome.

A 32-year-old Irish tourist was detained by security staff at the Colosseum just after he carved his initials into a pillar on the first level of the ancient amphitheatre.

Security staff immediately called the carabinieri who reported the tourist on charges of aggravated damage to assets of historical and cultural importance, according to reports in Italian media.

The act of vandalism is the latest in a string of similar cases in recent years involving foreign tourists defacing the Colosseum and other precious monuments in Rome.

The incident came just days after another tourist, from Poland, crashed his drone inside the Colosseum, despite being warned in advance that it was a strict no-fly zone.

Photo credit: ColorMaker / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72086
Previous article Italy: Rome school at centre of sexism row over miniskirts

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum
Tourism

Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum

Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020
Tourism

Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie
Tourism

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists
Tourism

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets
Tourism

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome
Tourism

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports
Tourism

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help
Tourism

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins
Tourism

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Tourism

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'
Tourism

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain