Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist

Florence mayor condemns assault on Canadian woman.

A police investigation is underway after a taxi driver in Florence attacked a female Canadian tourist in the early hours of Friday 14 January.

The assault occurred on Via Tornabuoni, in the historic centre of the Tuscan capital, following an argument over the fare, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Witnesses filmed the taxi driver shouting at the woman before kicking and slapping her forcefully as she pleaded with bystanders to call the police.

The driver is a 53-year-old Florentine, according to Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, and the woman he assaulted is aged 33.

The quarrel reportedly began inside the car, after the woman suggested the fare was excessive, with the driver allegedly ripping down the vehicle's anti-covid curtain to spit in her face.

In a post on social media the woman showed a picture of her bruised legs along with the message: "We need to make Florence safe for women and students to walk home at night or to take taxis. What happened to me is really fucked up. And I hope that by sharing my story we can come together to put an end to violence against women."

The man works with the 4242 So.Co.Ta taxi driver cooperative which has condemned his actions "unreservedly" and launched disciplinary proceedings against him, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, condemned the "brutal assault", describing it on Twitter as "outrageous and deplorable".

Noting that the driver's licence has been suspended, Nardella said: "I expect a thorough investigation and an exemplary penalty for this person, unworthy of carrying out a public service", adding: "This is not Florence."

General Info

Address Via de' Tornabuoni, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist

Via de' Tornabuoni, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76301
Previous article Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Oltrarno, The Other Side of Florence
Florence local English news

Oltrarno, The Other Side of Florence

Florence restores Michelangelo's Bandini Pietà
Florence local English news

Florence restores Michelangelo's Bandini Pietà

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence
Florence local English news

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive
Florence local English news

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence
Florence local English news

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof
Florence local English news

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof

Florence: Uffizi opens new rooms and unveils lost frescoes
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi opens new rooms and unveils lost frescoes

The Top 17 Museums in Florence
Florence local English news

The Top 17 Museums in Florence

A brief history of Ponte Vecchio, the Old Bridge in Florence
Florence local English news

A brief history of Ponte Vecchio, the Old Bridge in Florence

All you need to know about Historic Florentine Football
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Historic Florentine Football

Best parks and gardens in Florence
Florence local English news

Best parks and gardens in Florence