Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist

Florence mayor condemns assault on Canadian woman.

A police investigation is underway after a taxi driver in Florence attacked a female Canadian tourist in the early hours of Friday 14 January.

The assault occurred on Via Tornabuoni, in the historic centre of the Tuscan capital, following an argument over the fare, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Witnesses filmed the taxi driver shouting at the woman before kicking and slapping her forcefully as she pleaded with bystanders to call the police.

The driver is a 53-year-old Florentine, according to Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, and the woman he assaulted is aged 33.

The quarrel reportedly began inside the car, after the woman suggested the fare was excessive, with the driver allegedly ripping down the vehicle's anti-covid curtain to spit in her face.

In a post on social media the woman showed a picture of her bruised legs along with the message: "We need to make Florence safe for women and students to walk home at night or to take taxis. What happened to me is really fucked up. And I hope that by sharing my story we can come together to put an end to violence against women."

The man works with the 4242 So.Co.Ta taxi driver cooperative which has condemned his actions "unreservedly" and launched disciplinary proceedings against him, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, condemned the "brutal assault", describing it on Twitter as "outrageous and deplorable".

Noting that the driver's licence has been suspended, Nardella said: "I expect a thorough investigation and an exemplary penalty for this person, unworthy of carrying out a public service", adding: "This is not Florence."