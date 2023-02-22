Italy face Ireland in Six Nations rugby match in Rome

Azzurri face Ireland in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Italy will face Ireland in the third round of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations rugby union championship at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday 25 February, with the game kicking off at 15.15 local time.

The match will be the second-last home game in this year's tournament for the Azzurri, after they were narrowly beaten (24-29) by defending champions France on 5 February and before they face Wales on 11 March.

The 15-match tournament also includes two away games for Italy: against England at Twickenham on 12 February (31-14) and Scotland at Murrayfield on 18 March.

In last year's Six Nations championship Ireland hammered Italy 57-6 in Dublin, with Ireland scoring nine tries.

Since they first met in 1988, Italy and Ireland have contested a total of 34 rugby test matches.

Ireland have won 30 of those games, while the Azzurri have won four, most recently in 2013 when they beat the Irish 22-15 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Where to watch the Six Nations games in Rome

There are numerous bars in Rome showing the Six Nations matches, including the city's biggest Irish pub, Scholars Lounge, which will have the Six Nations trophy on display on Thursday evening from 19.00 until around 20.00.

Rugby and Culture in Rome

Rome's Capitoline Museums will offer free admission to Six Nations Rugby ticket holders during the weekends that the three Italy games in the 2023 tournament are being played in the capital.

The offer grants free admission to two people for each ticket holder, with rugby fans entering the Capitoline Museums for free simply by showing their Six Nations tickets.

For full details, including tickets, see the websites of the Six Nations and the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR).

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com