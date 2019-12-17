Huobi: Asian food emporium in Rome

Emporium of Asian cuisine to open in Portuense area of Rome.

Rome is already home to Eataly, Mercato Centrale and Testaccio Market but now foodies in the Italian capital can add another major food emporium to their go-to list: Huobi - Mercato Orientale.

The new "Eataly-style" market - announced first by leading restaurant guide Puntarella Rossa - is expected to open in January 2020 but no exact inauguration date has been scheduled yet.

Huobi will be located in an 800-sqm premises on Via Antonio Pacinotti in the Portuense area of Rome, crossing over the Ponte della Industria from Via del Porto Fluviale in Ostiense.

Chinese entrepreneur Valentina Wang is behind the project which will see each counter prepare its own speciality using traditional Asian cooking methods, according to Puntarella Rossa.

Ramen, sushi, soups, pork, Peking duck, vegetables, cereals and spices: customers can choose their dish and then enjoy their meal in a central seating area.

As with Eataly, the new venue will also have a shopping area in which visitors can purchase Asian kitchen and cooking utensils, from chopsticks to sake cups.

Ahead of the upcoming opening, check out the Huobi Facebook page.