Pope makes peace with woman he slapped

Pontiff had private meeting with woman after viral slapping incident.

Pope Francis met the woman whose hand he slapped on New Year's Eve, several days after footage of the incident went viral.

The pope met the woman briefly, in a private capacity, following a papal audience in the Paul VI Auditorium, during which the pontiff expressed his remorse, according to reports in Italian media.

The incident occurred as the pope was greeting pilgrims after visiting the Vatican's Nativity scene in St Peter's Square on 31 December.

A visibly angry pope lost his patience after a woman grabbed his hand and yanked his arm abruptly, seemingly causing pain to the pontiff, who reacted by pulling himself free and slapping the woman's hand.

Footage of the slap prompted widespread criticism of the pope, even though many commentators agreed that the woman's behaviour was also inappropriate.

Pope Francis was quick to make a public apology however, referring to the incident during his Angelus address in Piazza S. Pietro the next morning by saying: “I apologise for the bad example yesterday … sometimes even I lose my patience."

The pontiff's subsequent meeting with the woman was not publicised by Vatican media and has only come to light now.