Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown

Ninfa Gardens reopen to public after Italy's coronavirus lockdown.

Ninfa - described by The New York Times as "the most beautiful and romantic garden in the world" - will reopen to visitors as Italy eases its coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, Ninfa is to reopen with precautionary measures and rules to reduce any risk of covid-19 contagion.

Group visits will no longer be allowed, to maintain social distancing, with visitors required to wear gloves and masks.

In addition to public holidays, the garden will be open to the public every weekend until 1 November.

Here we publish the opening days:

  • May: 23-24 and 30-31
  • June: 2, 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28
  • July: 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26
  • Aug: 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30
  • Sept: 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27
  • Oct: 3-4, 10-11, 17-8, 24-25, 31
  • Nov: 1

Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket office, with opening times 09.00-18.00 until June, 09.00-18.30 from July-September, and 09.00-15.30 in October and November.

It is also possible to have lunch at Ninfa but reservations are recommended, tel. 07731646843 or by email info@prodottipontini.it.

For full details seewebsite.

General Info

Address Via Ninfina, 68, 04012 Cisterna di Latina LT, Italy

View on Map

Gardens of Ninfa reopen after lockdown

Via Ninfina, 68, 04012 Cisterna di Latina LT, Italy
