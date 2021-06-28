All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence

A brief histroy of the Pitti Immagine Uomo fashion show.

From the late 19th century until the current day, prestigious luxury Italian fashion brands have allowed Italy to consistently dominate the fashion industry.

In the 1960s, celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy were adorned in Gucci, while in the latter part of the century, Beyonce, Madonna, and Lady Gaga could be seen sporting designs by Versace, Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Prior to these celebrity endorsements, a Florentine businessman named Giovanni Battista Giorgini held a fashion show in Florence in 1951 with determination to establish Italy amongst the world of design.

Originally called the “First Italian High Fashion Show”, Giorgini set up the show at his house in Florence, called Villa Torrigiani. Designers were invited from around the world to view the latest Italian fashions. The name was eventually changed to “Pitti Uomo” and the location of the event was changed twice. The first time in 1972 to Florence’s Grand Hotel and finally in 1982 to the Fortezza da Basso (Fortress of Saint John the Baptist), where it continues to be held to this day.

The shift of Italian fashion in the 1970s and 1980s to ready-to-wear clothes allowed for significant changes in Italian fashion. Brands such as Miu Miu (created by Miuccia Prada) and Geox hit the market and allowed for more inclusivity as they were more economical for the average consumer. If you look at the Pitti Uomo website, this is exactly what you’ll see.

Simple yet stylish button-ups are shown from brands such as Alley Docks 963, a brand from Piemonte. 070 STUDIO, also from Piemonte, self-describes as a “frantically elegant spirit”, with rustic photos of a scruffy yet chic man adorned in double-breasted coats and leather jackets.

The brand Pantofola D’Oro 1886 was created back in 1886, but it wasn’t until 1950 that the son of the creator, Emidio Lazzarini, patented the incredibly soft shoe for added comfort during sports. The secret was the calf leather used in the insole to create the plush interior. It was later on when Juventus player John Charles called it the “golden slipper” that it got its name and worldwide recognition.

Their Instagram has the modern day eclectic aesthetic nailed. The feed utilizes warm tones and raw collages to display some of the featured designers and trends with in depth descriptions of the different brand’s ideals. As previously mentioned, the website also features these things, but with different subsections such as billboards, galleries, shows, and Pitti Through the Ages which breaks down the different styles of the time periods.

One of the most impressive sections is Walk Through: Dynamic Attitude, which is a series that chooses key pieces from the global designers. Some of the features include Museum the Original, which features designs that are completely biodegradable in 3 years. Another brand is Ben Sherman, which is modeled after American Ivy league designs and has an individualised look for each shirt. The current exhibitions and designers accentuate the added soft edges to the rugged masculine look.

At the focal point of global fashion innovation is an event that redefined male fashion. Steering away from heteronormative wear, Pitti Uomo spotlights different designers that place emphasis on creative liberation. Some of the styles even have undertones of androgyny, such as having a boxy style or using dark colors.

Main Ph: Elena.Katkova / Shutterstock.com