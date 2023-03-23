18.6 C
  WonderWhereToStay is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service
WonderWhereToStay is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

By: Wanted in Rome

Are you looking for a fun and yet exciting way to earn some extra money while working in tourism? Our online travel agency is looking for English/Italian speakers passionate about Rome, who will be in charge of welcoming guests to our apartments located in the historic center. You will be assigned several check-in tasks per week according to your time and availability.

This is a freelance position, if you are interested please send your CV to jobs@wonderwheretostay.com

Thank you!

Address Via Giulia, 58, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address jobs@wonderwheretostay.com

WonderWhereToStay is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

Via Giulia, 58, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

