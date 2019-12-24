Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Via Cassia - We have a delightful 2-bedroom villa renting just inside the GRA in a gated community with another 4 villas. It is nestled in a 2000m2 park with olive trees and a spot to grow veggies if you have a green thumb! AND, a condominium pool! It doesn't even feel like being in Rome!! It is approx. 100m2 all on one floor. It has a large open space where you have a lovely living and dining room with a huge window overlooking the private park and in the distance you can also see the Veio Regional Park. The kitchen is furnished and has an open plan. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom with colorful tiles. The bathroom has a bathtub as well as a shower. The villa has its own patio where you can have a nice BBQ or just relax in the countryside on a beautiful Roman day. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Renting to individuals and companies. References required. Monthly rent: €1350 including the concierge fee, the park maintenance and pool maintenance. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate +393474009753(WhatsApp & WeChat) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee to be applied separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info 1350 including condo, gardening, concierge fees
Address Via Cassia, 1050, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 13
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 1
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 1
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 2
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 2
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 3
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 3
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 4
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 4
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 5
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 5
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 6
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 6
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 7
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 7
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 8
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 8
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 9
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 9
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 10
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 10
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 11
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 11
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 12
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 12
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 13
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 13
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 1
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 2
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 3
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 4
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 5
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 6
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 7
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 8
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 9
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 10
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 11
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 12
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY - image 13

View on Map

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Via Cassia, 1050, 00189 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA