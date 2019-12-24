Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Via Cassia - We have a delightful 2-bedroom villa renting just inside the GRA in a gated community with another 4 villas. It is nestled in a 2000m2 park with olive trees and a spot to grow veggies if you have a green thumb! AND, a condominium pool! It doesn't even feel like being in Rome!! It is approx. 100m2 all on one floor. It has a large open space where you have a lovely living and dining room with a huge window overlooking the private park and in the distance you can also see the Veio Regional Park. The kitchen is furnished and has an open plan. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom with colorful tiles. The bathroom has a bathtub as well as a shower. The villa has its own patio where you can have a nice BBQ or just relax in the countryside on a beautiful Roman day. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Renting to individuals and companies. References required. Monthly rent: €1350 including the concierge fee, the park maintenance and pool maintenance. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate +393474009753(WhatsApp & WeChat) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee to be applied separately.

