Villa Torlonia - Lovely 4-bedroom flat with balconies

Villa Torlonia - Via Celso - We have a splendid, super bright apartment renting in a residential area next to the park Villa Torlonia, just steps away from the tram and the metro B stops: Bologna & Policlinico. It is 200m2 and on the 2nd floor of a unique Liberty-style building of 3 floors. It's ceiling are over 3 meters high and has tall windows, hence extremely bright! It has beautiful parquet floors, original internal doors and windows, A/C in all rooms and independent heating. It is on a very quiet street with a quaint garden in front of the building. Huge and furnished kitchen, living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, some wardrobes, 3 balconies. Available: August 2021. Monthly rent: €3500 + approx. €130 condominium. There is a lift in the building but no garage. There is a private garage 300m from the flat. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (Telegram) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Commission Separate

General Info

Price info €3500
Address Via Cornelio Celso, 00161 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
