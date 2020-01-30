Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Castel di Leva - via Castelluccia di San Paolo - We have an absolutely amazing villa in a private ranch renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside the GRA (beltway) and makes an easy commute to the NATO College, WFP and IFAD. Right next to the Britannia Int'l School of Rome. The property is 200m2 + 80m2 private patio + 100m2 private garden, 2/3 parking spaces. It has a very large living room (furniture in photos does NOT stay!) and a fully furnished and equipped eat-in kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a laundry room. Hand painted ceramic tile flooring in entire home. Entire property recently remodeled. Renting semi or fully furnished. It has huge windows overlooking the Roman countryside and the Castelli Romani (the Roman Hills). Independent heating and A/C in entire home. Available: April 1, 2020. Animals allowed. Monthly rent: €4000 (negotiable) + €200 gardening/condominium. For information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Fee Added Separately

