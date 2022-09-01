Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available

Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour – We have an elegant and remodeled apartment renting to referenced individuals. It is on the 2nd floor of an elegant building with concierge service. The apartment is extremely bright and quiet. It is 120m2 and is made up of a long hallway, very large and eat-in furnished kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms (1 double and 1 single) and 2 bathrooms. The apartment has the traditional octogonal tiled flooring known to the Prati area, new and double-glazed windows, independent heating, window in each bathroom. There is an elevator in the building. NO ANIMALS!!! (This apartment was part of a larger apartment which was then divided into two apartments. There is a common foyer from the armored door in the stairs, then each apartment has it’s own private door and entrance.) Available. . It is a very special place. Monthly rent: € 1500 + €110 expenses. Contract in individual’s name to opt for cedolare secca. For more information and appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or info@immobiliarezanni.com at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate – Finder’s Fee Applied

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1500
Address Via Cassiodoro, 00193 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 11
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 1
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 1
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 2
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 2
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 3
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 3
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 4
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 4
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 5
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 5
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 6
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 6
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 7
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 7
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 8
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 8
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 9
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 9
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 10
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 10
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 11
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 11
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 1
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 2
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 3
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 4
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 5
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 6
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 7
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 8
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 9
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 10
Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available - image 11

View on Map

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available

Via Cassiodoro, 00193 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace

Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

2-bedroom flat w/balcony in Monteverde
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat w/balcony in Monteverde

For RENT portion of charming villa with pool and garden - as of October 10, 2022 Cassia area near foreign schools
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

For RENT portion of charming villa with pool and garden - as of October 10, 2022 Cassia area near foreign schools

Appartments Trastevere to rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Appartments Trastevere to rent

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti