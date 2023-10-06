Via Cassia - 240m2, 4-bedroom apt with huge garden!

Via Cassia - Vigna Clara - We have a very large property for rent near Marymount International School. It is on the first floor of a very elegant residential building with full-time concierge service. The apartment has a beautiful parquet floor throughout, large kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 1100m2 of garden and patio circling the home. It is a fantastic home for expats that want to be near the center of Rome and want a quiet place to live. There are 2 parking spaces and 2 cantinas that come with the property. It is available in a month's time, the time for the landlady to remove the furniture. The heating is centralized. Monthly rent: €4,000 + €550/mth including heating. For more information and/or appointments contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Agency Fee Separate