Via Appia Antica delightful dependance for rent

The house is the annex of a prestigious villa (also used for receptions) in the magnificent Archaeological Park of Appia Antica, a protected area of great historical, archaeological and natural interest and in front of the ruins of the ancient Roman Villa dei Quintili. The distance between the house and the main villa is such as to allow complete privacy and autonomy. Outside the living room you can dine under a beautiful grape pergola. The famous Via Appia Antica is perfect for quiet walks in nature and at the same time near the center of Rome. Ciampino airport is 10 minutes away, and it takes 30 minutes to reach Fiumicino.

Small villa in country house style, lounge and dining area with fireplace, 2 bedrooms (1 double and 1 room with 2 single beds), kitchen and bathroom.Furnished and equipped with all modern comforts, grape pergola with dining table, private garden, indepnedent heating, air conditioning €1.800/month, free from beginning the first of September. The main property is rented out for receptions

Contacts: Giada at +39 3483828874

giadachantal@gmail.com

General Info

Price info €1.800
Address Via Appia Antica, 290, 00178 Roma RM, Italy
Email address giadachantal@tiscali.it
