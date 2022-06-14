Urgently looking for English Summer camp counsellor required from 26/06 to 10/07
Required passionate, fun and motivated camp counsellor m/t or equivalent for 1 week at stay away summer camp. Send CV and covering letter.
Address Loc, Località Buonasera, 18, 01022 Bagnoregio VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com
