University of Notre Dame seeking Residential Director of Student Life
Notre Dame University Rome Global Gateway seeks candidates for Student Residence Director full-time position. Masters or equivalent degree required. 2 years relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy. Advanced proficiency in English and Italian. For info and applications click: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/20359
