University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant Residential Director

Notre Dame University in Rome seeks candidates for a live-in Assistant Director (AR) part-time position for its student residence. 1-year relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy at the time of application. Advanced proficiency in English and Italian. For info and applications click: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/20360

RELATED ARTICLES

Seeking native German, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, French, Russian, Spanish, English and Hebrew speakers!
Jobs vacant

Seeking native German, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, French, Russian, Spanish, English and Hebrew speakers!

University of Notre Dame seeking Residential Director of Student Life
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame seeking Residential Director of Student Life

Part-Time NANNY English mother tongue, Live out - driver - Rome EUR
Jobs vacant

Part-Time NANNY English mother tongue, Live out - driver - Rome EUR

Primary School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland
Jobs vacant

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Seeking Babysitter job
Jobs vacant

Seeking Babysitter job

QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR BILINGUAL SCHOOL
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR BILINGUAL SCHOOL

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life
Jobs vacant

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association
Jobs vacant

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Build Your Business From Home
Jobs vacant

Build Your Business From Home

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher