University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Student Life Coordinator

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for Student Life Coordinator position. 2 year relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy at the time of application. Native or near-native fluency in Italian and English. For additional information, click here: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/28377.

