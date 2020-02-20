UNIVERSITY GRADUATE WITH HIGH COMMAND OF LANGUAGES LOOKING FOR A JOB

Spanish-speaking university graduate with good command of English, German and Italian (C1 in all of them) looking for a job in any of these sectors

- Customer service

- Tourism

- Hospitality

- Language schools

- Translation and interpreting

- Baby sitting

-Spanish lessons

General Info

Price info Negotiable
Address 00183 Roma RM, Italia
Email address anagardetanco@gmail.com

UNIVERSITY GRADUATE WITH HIGH COMMAND OF LANGUAGES LOOKING FOR A JOB

00183 Roma RM, Italia
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
