Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

We have an extremely unique property renting near the Baths of Caracalla. It is actually within the walls of Porta Metronia! The estate is a made up a very large villa which has been divided in several apartments for rent and is on an acre of absolutely stunning parkland overlooking the Baths of Caracalla!!

The larger apartment has a foyer, double living room with access to private patio/garden, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom + bathroom ensuite, second bedroom + bathroom ensuite, study. The apartment is renting fully furnished, country-style. Available immediately. Renting to referenced individuals and companies for 1-2 years. Monthly rent: €2600 + expenses and utilities. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately - Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency

