The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) is an independent intergovernmental
organisation based in Rome that works to modernise, harmonise and co ordinate private and in particular
commercial law as between States and groups of States by preparing treaties, model laws, principles and
other types of uniform rules. We are currently inviting applications for the position of SECRETARY. For more information: https://www.unidroit.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/240201-secretary.pdf
UNIDROIT Seeking Secretary
Via Panisperna, 28, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
