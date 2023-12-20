11.6 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

UNIDROIT Seeking Secretary

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) is an independent intergovernmental

organisation based in Rome that works to modernise, harmonise and co ordinate private and in particular

commercial law as between States and groups of States by preparing treaties, model laws, principles and

other types of uniform rules. We are currently inviting applications for the position of SECRETARY. For more information: https://www.unidroit.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/240201-secretary.pdf

General Info

Address Via Panisperna, 28, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address jobs@unidroit.org

UNIDROIT Seeking Secretary

Via Panisperna, 28, 00184 Roma RM, Italia

