Tutor Available - Primary School English and Math, Secondary School English

Ciao!
Native English speaker from Ireland available for tutoring. I am a Primary School (Grade 4 Teacher)
at an international school in Rome. I am also a qualified Secondary (Middle and High School)
English and Drama Teacher with over 8 years of teaching experience in UK and international
schools. My experiences include teaching both the British and IB curricula.
I am available for the following:
English - Enhance reading, writing and speaking skills
Math - Enhance and practise areas that require more attention and revision outside the classroom
Play - Providing fun activities and drama games in English to enhance communication and social skills
Availability:
Tuesday - after 5pm
Wednesday - after 6pm
Location:
Monteverde or close surrounding areas
Please feel free to contact me if you feel your child would benefit from extra help and support in the above areas.
