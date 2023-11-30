Tutor Available - Primary School English and Math, Secondary School English

Ciao!

Native English speaker from Ireland available for tutoring. I am a Primary School (Grade 4 Teacher)

at an international school in Rome. I am also a qualified Secondary (Middle and High School)

English and Drama Teacher with over 8 years of teaching experience in UK and international

schools. My experiences include teaching both the British and IB curricula.

I am available for the following:

English - Enhance reading, writing and speaking skills

Math - Enhance and practise areas that require more attention and revision outside the classroom

Play - Providing fun activities and drama games in English to enhance communication and social skills

Availability:

Tuesday - after 5pm

Wednesday - after 6pm

Location:

Monteverde or close surrounding areas

Please feel free to contact me if you feel your child would benefit from extra help and support in the above areas.