13 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 21 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Travel Agency- Remote working
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Travel Agency- Remote working

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Travel agency is looking for an Operation manager and an entry level Tour coordinator in Italy. Candidates need to have a good command of spoken & written English. Knowledge of Italian & Spanish will be an asset. Send in your resume to info@europeodyssey.com

General Info

Address Via Giulia di Colloredo, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Travel Agency- Remote working

Via Giulia di Colloredo, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

Ambrit 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Notre Dame SoA Rome Studies Program Hiring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher at B.I.G. British International School in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mexican restaurant looking for staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accent Global Learning Rome hiring an Academic Coordinator and an Assistant Programs Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Segretario/a legale - Roma

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Teachers for Adult online and in Person lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -