Travel agency is looking for an Operation manager and an entry level Tour coordinator in Italy. Candidates need to have a good command of spoken & written English. Knowledge of Italian & Spanish will be an asset. Send in your resume to info@europeodyssey.com
Travel Agency- Remote working
Via Giulia di Colloredo, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
