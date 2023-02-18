Travel Agency English speaking staff

Europe Odyssey Tours seeks Client manager who are ideally bilingual with good emailing skills.
Working from home is an option. Also Inviting CV from Videographers & social media experts based in Italy.
Email: info@europeodyssey.com
