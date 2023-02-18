11.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Travel Agency English speaking staff

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Europe Odyssey Tours seeks Client manager who are ideally bilingual with good emailing skills.

Working from home is an option. Also Inviting CV from Videographers & social media experts based in Italy.

Email: info@europeodyssey.com

General Info

Price info Italian work contract salary commensurate with skill
Address Via Giovanni Battista Falda, 28, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@europeodyssey.com

Travel Agency English speaking staff

Via Giovanni Battista Falda, 28, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

