Classifieds

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Furnished, LivingRoom, bedroom,studyroom. Price: 2200+500€ for condominium, cleaning, utilities, garbage tax. Transitory Contract. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183261280@N08/

General Info

Price info 2200
Address Via Goffredo Mameli

View on Map

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

Via Goffredo Mameli

