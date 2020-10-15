Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Trastevere - Via Manara - We have a fabulous remodeled apartment in a very quiet street in Trastevere for rent. It is 50m from Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily market and just 200m from the tram taking you to Piazza Venezia. The apartment is approximately 90m on the 2nd floor of an elegant residential building. It is made up of a foyer, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with pull-out table for two, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one with bath, one with shower), centralized heating, A/C, COMPLETELY FURNISHED! Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €2000 + €80 condominium. Lease: 3+2 in individual's name. Renting to referenced individuals. This year it will definitely be less! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Finder's Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2000 negotiable
Address Via Luciano Manara, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
