Classifieds Jobs vacant

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a guide/ museum assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant who can work from the last week of March 2023. Essential requisites: Excellent level of English, working knowledge of Italian, and flexible availability during the working week. A genuine interest in English Literature, Collections care, and the ability to work in a shop will be considered a plus. Interviews will be held during the first half of March. Please send CV + Cover Letter (which will specify the above-mentioned requisites) by 8th March to: info@keats-shelley-house.org

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 26, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@ksh.roma.it

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a guide/ museum assistant

Piazza di Spagna, 26, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

