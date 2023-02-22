The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a guide/ museum assistant

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant who can work from the last week of March 2023. Essential requisites: Excellent level of English, working knowledge of Italian, and flexible availability during the working week. A genuine interest in English Literature, Collections care, and the ability to work in a shop will be considered a plus. Interviews will be held during the first half of March. Please send CV + Cover Letter (which will specify the above-mentioned requisites) by 8th March to: info@keats-shelley-house.org