Temporary Program Assistant - US University Programs Accent Rome

Description: Administrative support for US University study abroad programs in Rome including scheduling, bookings and reservations, student assistance and reception. April 1-July 31, 2022

Requirements:

-Italian or EU Citizenship or legal right to work in Italy

-Fluent in English and Italian

-Reside in Rome

-Laurea or Bachelor’s degree

-1-2 years administrative, customer service work experience

To apply: Send Resume and Cover letter must be sent IN ENGLISH ONLY to romejobs@accentglobal.com

Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Diverse applicants are encouraged.

General Info

Address Piazza dell'Orologio, 7

View on Map

Temporary Program Assistant - US University Programs Accent Rome

Piazza dell'Orologio, 7

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76561
Previous article International School Receptionist (immediate start)

RELATED ARTICLES

International School Receptionist (immediate start)
Jobs vacant

International School Receptionist (immediate start)

English Teacher for babies and Kids
Jobs vacant

English Teacher for babies and Kids

ELL Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

ELL Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Luxury apartments manager
Jobs vacant

Luxury apartments manager

English Teacher Roma EUR
Jobs vacant

English Teacher Roma EUR

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE
Jobs vacant

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Tour Leader for Golf Cart tours in Rome
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader for Golf Cart tours in Rome

Facilities Engineer
Jobs vacant

Facilities Engineer

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Assistant
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Assistant

Seeking Enthusiastic Mother-Tongue English Teachers in EUR
Jobs vacant

Seeking Enthusiastic Mother-Tongue English Teachers in EUR

JCU Reference and Instruction Librarian, Coordinator of the Center for Teaching and Learning
Jobs vacant

JCU Reference and Instruction Librarian, Coordinator of the Center for Teaching and Learning

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter
Jobs vacant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter

Seeking Early Years Teacher (Full time)
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Years Teacher (Full time)

SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE
Jobs vacant

SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE