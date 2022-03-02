Temporary Program Assistant - US University Programs Accent Rome

Description: Administrative support for US University study abroad programs in Rome including scheduling, bookings and reservations, student assistance and reception. April 1-July 31, 2022

Requirements:

-Italian or EU Citizenship or legal right to work in Italy

-Fluent in English and Italian

-Reside in Rome

-Laurea or Bachelor’s degree

-1-2 years administrative, customer service work experience

To apply: Send Resume and Cover letter must be sent IN ENGLISH ONLY to romejobs@accentglobal.com

Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Diverse applicants are encouraged.