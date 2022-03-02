Temporary Program Assistant - US University Programs Accent Rome
Description: Administrative support for US University study abroad programs in Rome including scheduling, bookings and reservations, student assistance and reception. April 1-July 31, 2022
Requirements:
-Italian or EU Citizenship or legal right to work in Italy
-Fluent in English and Italian
-Reside in Rome
-Laurea or Bachelor’s degree
-1-2 years administrative, customer service work experience
To apply: Send Resume and Cover letter must be sent IN ENGLISH ONLY to romejobs@accentglobal.com
Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.
Diverse applicants are encouraged.
Piazza dell'Orologio, 7
