Teenager available for animal services

Hello, my name is Giulia. I am a 17-year-old high school student located in the Aventino area. I am available early mornings and afternoons Monday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday to help out with your furry friends. I have plenty of experience as a pet owner myself and offer affordable rates.
I speak Italian and English, feel free to contact me with any questions.
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Looking for apartments for expats!!
Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia