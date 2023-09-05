29.1 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Teenager available for animal services

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello, my name is Giulia. I am a 17-year-old high school student located in the Aventino area. I am available early mornings and afternoons Monday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday to help out with your furry friends. I have plenty of experience as a pet owner myself and offer affordable rates.

I speak Italian and English, feel free to contact me with any questions.

General Info

Price info Based on needs
Email address giuliab841@gmail.com
