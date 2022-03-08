TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE

O.I.S is looking for mother tongue English Primary teachers for September 2022.

B.Ed, PGCE or equivalent qualifications are required.

General Info

Address Via Andrea Corsali 10/12
Email address info@ostiainternationalschool.it

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE

Via Andrea Corsali 10/12

