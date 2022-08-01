Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

Piazza Albania - We have a super modern & absolutely beautiful and brand new apartment renting near FAO in a brand new and super modern building with 24/7 concierge service. The apartment is brand new and has heating and A/C that runs through the parquet flooring. There is a home automation system controlling heating, A/C, electric blinds, lighting, etc. It is 100m2 and on the 3rd floor with elevator and has a large living and dining room with an open kitchen, large balcony, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1 ensuite). The apartment is renting fully furnished as per the photos. The canopy over the bed can be removed and stored under the bed. Double-glazed windows. Available: September 1, 2022. Monthly rent: €2000 + €500 condominium (includes water consumption and 24/7 concierge service and includes the enf of year adjustment). RENTING TO EXPATS ONLY! Lease in individual's name - cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or by email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1500 + €250 condo
Address P.za Albania, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 10
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 1
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 1
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 2
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 2
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 3
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 3
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 4
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 4
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 5
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 5
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 6
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 6
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 7
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 7
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 8
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 8
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 9
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 9
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 10
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 10
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 1
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 2
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 3
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 4
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 5
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 6
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 7
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 8
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 9
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO - image 10

View on Map

Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

P.za Albania, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77272
Previous article JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator
Next article UNIDROIT seeking a Secretary

RELATED ARTICLES

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour
Accommodation vacant in town

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana

3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!

Villa with 300m2 garden, condominium pool & tennnis, renting to EXPATS only
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with 300m2 garden, condominium pool & tennnis, renting to EXPATS only

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

RENT ATTIC JULY AUGUST S.GIOVANNI COLOSSEO
Accommodation vacant in town

RENT ATTIC JULY AUGUST S.GIOVANNI COLOSSEO

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti